Treatment

Together, you and your midwife or GP will work out what the main problems are and what the best solution is.



You might be offered some therapy, like Cognitive Behavioural Therapy. But you could also be put on anti-depressants, which means you can't breast feed.



"If you are offered anti-depressants you should weigh up the pros and cons for your family," says Dr Wheatley. "You might decide that it is better that you feed with a bottle and are happy."