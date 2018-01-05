In this article











What can your partner do?

When you're going through postnatal depression, it's really important that your partner supports you.



But it can be pretty daunting for them too, they might not know what they can do to help.



One thing that they can do is help out with the practical things, like getting up to do feeds in the night. "Also, if you are particularly nervous about bath time, they can make sure that they are there to help you with that," says Dr Wheatley.



Lastly, they should speak to other people who can support you, like your parents and friends. "It's not up to your partner to be the only support for you," Dr Wheatley says.



