>
>
Postnatal depression: Symptoms and support
 Photo 6/6 
What can your partner do?
In this article

What can your partner do?


When you're going through postnatal depression, it's really important that your partner supports you.

But it can be pretty daunting for them too, they might not know what they can do to help.

One thing that they can do is help out with the practical things, like getting up to do feeds in the night. "Also, if you are particularly nervous about bath time, they can make sure that they are there to help you with that," says Dr Wheatley.

Lastly, they should speak to other people who can support you, like your parents and friends. "It's not up to your partner to be the only support for you," Dr Wheatley says.
Sophie Herdman
22/12/2012
Tags Key concerns
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meaningful tattoos to memorialise miscarriage and infant lossRare baby names
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         