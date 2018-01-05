>
Sex after giving birth: 5 steps to get your sex life back on track

A few weeks after the birth of your baby you're back at home, you're getting into the swing of things with your new baby but getting back into your sex life is unsurprisingly proving a bit of an issue.

Sex after giving birth can be a slightly tricky topic. You're tired, you're constantly busy with your baby and still haven't got your pre-pregnancy body back, so it's not surprising that you don't really feel like having sex with your partner.

First thing is first - don't feel guilty about it!

Relighting the fire takes time; your body has been through alot in the past few months and it's not going to get easier with all the restless nights, so it's important to communicate this with your partner. It's a life changing period for both of you but reclaiming your sex life is more than achieveable - you just need patience.

Getting back into the swing of things in the bedroom varies from person to person, you need to overcome, experience and accept the changes you've been through and if you're having difficulties you need to realise that you won't be the only couple who have gone through it.

With the help of your partner, a bit of understanding and these tips from our experts you'll rediscover the pleasures of sex after giving birth!




 
  
