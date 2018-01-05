>
Sex after giving birth: 5 steps to get your sex life back on track
What if he wants sex before I do?

 

What if he wants sex before I do?
This can be the most worrying part of a physical relationship after giving birth for new mums.

Obviously there can be tension between couples with this but the most important thing is not to ignore the issue. Talking to your partner about the anxieties that you are having is the only way to go around it.

Hopefully with a lot of love and understanding the pair of you will be able to work together to a healthy sexual relationship.

Its important to carve out some time for yourselves as a couple (as difficult as this may be).

Plus sex doesn't need to be fully penetrative at first, try out other ways of getting each other off in the meantime.




  
  
