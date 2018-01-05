- Recovering after giving birth

>
Sex after giving birth: 5 steps to get your sex life back on track
No-one can ever prepare you for the effect that your new born baby will have on your life.

The need to adapt your rhythm to your baby's and this means getting some help from those around you.

You'll need some time to find your personal balance and to allow yourself some rest.

So if you're breastfeeding, ask a friend or family member to look after your baby so you can sleep between feeds.

If you're bottle-feeding, make up bottles so someone else can feed your baby.

As well as this make sure you share the work with your partner or whoever is helping you out at night, so that you can catch up on some sleep.

Having sleepless nights can make you feel all kinds of crazy and can put you on edge all day - so if you're having negative thoughts or finding things stressful, things probably aren't helped by lack of sleep.

The chances are that if you're exhausted, sex will be the last thing on your mind. But once you're able to get a few decent hours of kip regularly you'll find you're a changed woman - one who even thinks about sex and everything!




  
  
15/11/2012
