Post-birth sexual worries pain, a number of fears may stick in your mind and put you off sex. Fear that stitches will tear, fear of pain, fear that you'll no longer be attractive to your partner, and so on and so forth.



These worries are totally normal!



Talking to your partner about your anxieties will help to reduce them. Together, take it step by step andcommunicate!



Make time for caressing and other forms of pleasure rather than penetration until you feel confident and ready for full sex.



If your partner wants to have sex but you don't feel ready, tell him that you're sensitive about it and explain why you don't feel able to respond to his desires right now. It's very important for your relationship that he doesn't feel rejected but at the same time he needs to understand what you're going through and support you.



It's more important than ever for you and your partner to be there for each other and your baby so be as open and honest as you can.



Another vital step which you must take is accepting your post-birth body - don't ever forget how amazing your body is for being able to create life! Sure it might look a bit different now but give credit where it's due - your body deserves it - so don't be too hard on it.





