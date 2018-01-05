Love your body as it is The next step is to gradually get back into excercise. This will help shed those excess pounds, tone your abs, and get your energy back - and no doubt your confidence in the process.



If, however, you're breastfeeding, forget dieting. Breastfeeding requires extra calories and nutrients for your baby's nourishment as well as giving you the energy that you need!



In nine months to a year, you should have returned to your pre-pregnancy weight and gained body and muscle tone.



But some of the effects of pregnancy won't completely disappear: stretch marks for some, sagging breasts for others, and a changed body shape (larger hips and a flatter or rounder bottom) are some of the changes you may have to accept.



Learn to love your body as it is. If you embrace your body as it is and you feel beautiful, it will give off extremely sexy signals to your partner and you will feel amazing!





