Step 2: Get over the shock of childbirth It's important to stress that a major drop in libido happens to many mums after they have given birth and it's totally understandable.



The sharp drop in hormone levels, the responsibility of looking after your baby, lack of sleep, the after-effects of giving birth, episiotomies, caesareans and blood loss all have a major effect on a woman's body and mind, and there's nothing you can do about it except for give yourself time to deal with it.



So be patient with yourself. Try not to give yourself a hard time if you're put off by the thought of sex or too tired, your mojo will come back.



There are plenty of other ways for you and your partner to be intimate and for the moment the most important thing is communicating about how you feel. It will take a weight off your shoulders!









