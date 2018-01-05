Step 1: Confront your fears First things first, you do not want to rush into having sex after giving birth. Thinking that your vagina will be ready for sex after having the trauma of delivering a baby is obviously not realistic.



It's usually recommended to delay having full intercourse until your post-natal check up by your Doctor or Midwife about 6 weeks after giving birth.



However it differs for every couple, and some women feel totally fine before these 6 weeks while some women can take up to 6 months before they feel physically ready to make love.



Obviously it differs according to what experience you had during birth, so here are the guidelines for each situation.



If you've had an episiotomy, it's only normal to worry about sex being painful. It usually takes about a month for sex to become totally painless after an episiotomy.



If you've had a Caesarean, it will be slightly quicker but still can take about six weeks for the pain to completely disappear.



During the first few weeks, you might also suffer from dyspareunia, a lack of vaginal lubrication. Our expert Professor Frydman recommends using lubricant or antibiotics to reduce discomfort if this is the case.





