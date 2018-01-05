Step 4: Make some room The bond between you and you baby is going to be like none you've ever experienced before and sometimes this can leave little room for anything or anyone else.



Again, this is very normal. You're experiencing what's known as the mother-baby bond with your little one.



Leaving the womb isn't enough to separate two bodies which were united for nine months. Your baby still sees you as one unit, and will only become aware of the reality when he or she is about 8 months old.



Force yourself slowy but surely out of this phase, in order to give your child the opportunity to become independent, you also need time to let your partner in and not feel excluded.





