>
>
Sex after giving birth: 5 steps to get your sex life back on track
Article in images

Step 4: Make some room

 

- Step 4: Make some room

The bond between you and you baby is going to be like none you've ever experienced before and sometimes this can leave little room for anything or anyone else.

Again, this is very normal. You're experiencing what's known as the mother-baby bond with your little one.

Leaving the womb isn't enough to separate two bodies which were united for nine months. Your baby still sees you as one unit, and will only become aware of the reality when he or she is about 8 months old.

Force yourself slowy but surely out of this phase, in order to give your child the opportunity to become independent, you also need time to let your partner in and not feel excluded.




  
  
Parenting Editor
15/11/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         