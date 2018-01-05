Putting passion back into a relationship after giving birth Finally you're ready to get passionate with your partner again - but if this is the first time you've felt aroused, it can be a bit daunting.



If you're still a little sensitive, go for positions that allow you to be in control.



A great position for this is for you to go on top of your partner so that you can control the depth and penetration during sex.



Once you start of here you can assess what feels comfortable and hopefully in no time you and your partner will be back to enjoying that red hot passion that made your baby in the first place!







