Learning to love your body after childbirth The majority of new mums don't recognise their bodies after they've given birth and this can be a difficult thing to come to terms with.



Remind yourself that this is perfectly normal: pregnancy and childbirth involve massive changes for your body to go through, but remember your body is designed for this purpose - and it can go amazing things.



First of all, allow yourself plenty of time to get your body back, especially if you're breastfeeding. Think 9 months of pregnancy and 9 months to get your body back to how it was before.



Don't neglect pelvic floor exercises. They're essential as they reduce the risks of incontinence and prolapse (slipping down of the vagina).



They're also beneficial to your sex life as they help tighten your vagina (after giving birth, enlarged inner walls, a loose vulva or a half-open vagina are all common).



Read more about these exercises in our guide to pelvic floor muscles.



Try not to be negative about your new shape. Your fuller boobs are there to provide sustenance to your infant and your tummy was home to your tot just a few weeks ago. Don't pressure yourself to look like Heidi Klum or Victoria Beckham post baby - and set yourself realistic goals on a regular basis to try and fit some exercise into your routine.



And don't deprave yourself either - especially if you're breast feeding - you need to make sure you're strong and healthy to nourish your child - and that means eating a healthy, balanced diet.





