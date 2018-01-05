Time to get your hands on DD, boys!

It's back and there's no escape

It's been ridiculed by fashion's glitterati for decades, but now, the once dreaded Double-Denim is having its moment like the outcast members of the Glee Club.



The two shades of blue is back and wormed it's way out of vintage stores in to high street making it this summer's mainstay. We're on dangerous territory with double denim though... few girls can even master it so is it safe for the boys to have a go too?



Designers certainly think so. Gap's windows are a patchwork of denim cuts and H&M are drafting in jean cowboy shirts by the cattle load.



But who on earth thought bringing back Craig David's wardrobe of choice was a style statement to be re-made?





Words by Hugo Fryer



