Double denim: who's responsible for this?

As usual we can start by blaming the upper echelons of the fashion world.



"Until very recently considered a sartorial sin, double denim has made a huge comeback for spring summer.' says Market Editor Bonnie Rakhit, of fashion bible Elle.



"[Double denim was] championed by the catwalks of heavy weight designers, Chloe, D&G and Ralph Lauren. They channelled western Americana and deep south work-wear.



For a more youthful take on the trend House of Holland and Jeremy Scott gave a nod to 80’s ghetto styling"





Image:

Zac does double denim with girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens.

© Jim Smeal/BEI/Rex Features



