Double denim: how do girls do it?

Of course, it was the supermodels and the East End who first breathed second life into the no-go style with the high-waisted jean and the comeback jumpsuit.



The rodeo women of Hollywood have been giving a 1-0-1 on how to rock the D-D- for some time, says Bonnie Rakhit.



For the girls, Rakhit says, "Look to screen icon Brooke Shields post Love Story or modern day cool kids, Alexa Chung and friends to see how to wear it. Other celebs to watch include Christina Ricci, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Elle MacPherson and Amber Valetta."



But what about the boys? Is anyone worthy of mention successfully rocking the DD style? Who can they copy?





Alexa Chung and Pixie Geldof go double denim crazy. Can we just point out that this pic was taken in February.

