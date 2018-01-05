>
Men love DD? Now there's a surprise!
  
Double denim: celeb men
Double denim: celeb men


Predictably, perhaps, David Beckham was one of the first stars to be seen out in double denim.

He's made a few style mistakes in his time but actually managed to work DD with aplomb. He was spotted leaving a hotel in dark blue jeans and a light blue denim jacket following his injury at AC Milan (pictured).

Gossip Girl hottie, Ed Westwick, and Nick Jonas have also been spotted successfully rocking the trend.

Designers are getting on-board too. Jason Trotzuk, designer at Fidelity Denim, went on record in support of double denim but cautioned that 'you should never, ever wear two denims that match'.


David Beckham makes injury sexy in double denim paired with chunky knit.
