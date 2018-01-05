In this article















Double denim: make it work for everyone

We're still not 100% convinced about this trend. What works on a wildly attractive specimen such as Ed Westwick isn't always a sure-fire hit when seen on your average English bloke.



But if you really want to see your fella in DD then read on.



With the help of our expert, we've made a few hard and fast rules on how to master the art of double denim. You may not want to risk DD yourself but we're willing to bet you could make it work for your man.



Ed Westwick works double denim at the SuperBowl... swoon!

