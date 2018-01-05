In this article















Double denim: the rules

Follow these easy steps for a 2010 James Dean look:



1) Wear two different washes, try paler on top and darker on the bottom - it works best.



2) Wear it low slung, rugged and casual, think Kings of Leon cowboy-trailer-trash style or the ‘man's man’ from the Yorkie adverts.



3) For those less concerned with asserting their masculinity, channel Fall Out Boy drummer Pete Wentz or P Diddy and wear it tucked in with a bow tie!



We would probably caution against this look if you're just going down the local for a pint, though... quite frankly, unless you actually ARE David Beckham, swerve this last one altogether.





