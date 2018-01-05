- Father's Day Gift Guide

Stay in your dad’s good books with one of these Father’s Day gift ideas. By CLAIRE SULMERS.





©Apple Gadget Guy

Indulge your dad’s inner geek with an Apple Iphone 3G. The newest version has an improved three-pixel camera and video, increased speed and storage, and voice activation for hands free operation. The phone will be available in the UK on June 19th - just in time for Father's Day.

Apple iPhone 3G, price upon request, www.apple.com/uk/iphone













©Tusting Fashion Plate

Every man needs a decent holdall in which he can stash all his stuff, and your dad will look endlessly fashionable with the Weekender Holdall by Tusting. The bag, made out of tough fullgrain hide, is the perfect accessory to take to work, the gym, or on a weekend break.

Tusting Weekender Holdall, £535, www.tusting.co.uk





©Otis Batterbee



No briefcase or coat pocket should be without a City Slicker Handkerchief by Otis Batterbee. Made of 100% cotton shirting material, the patterned squares make any outfit look smart.

City Slicker Handkerchiefs, £35, www.otisbatterbee.com







©Nike Gym Buff

Give your dad an update on his old, worn-out trainers with a pair of Nike Shox Turbo VII. The cushioned heel is perfect for long workouts, and the cool design will make him the draw at the gym.

Nike Shox Turbo VII, £89, www.laredoute.co.uk







©Present Time



Mr Fix It

Give the dad who loves to tinker this Present Time Brink Industrial Multi Tool. The 13-function instrument is handy for securing loose screws, ratcheting, and keeping him busy all day long.

Present Time Brink Industrial Multi Tool, £24, www.amazon.co.uk







©Chateau de Beaulon











Spirited Chap

Dad will be delighted with this indulgent Chateau de Beaulon Cognac. The award winning spirit is synonymous with quality, and will ensure Dad has an uplifting day.

Chateau de Beaulon Cognac, £57, www.royalgifts.com











Business Class

If the job takes Dad away on business trips, gift him this compact Nickel Travel Kit from Nickel’s Spa in London. Complete with Super Clean Scrubbing Gel, Smooth Operator Shave Gel, and Fire Insurance After Shave Balm, and Dad will look dashing on the go.

Nickel Travel Kit, £14.95, www.nickelspalondon.co.uk ©Nickel





