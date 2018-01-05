>
>

Ken doll: Ken's changing looks over the last 50 years

 
Sixties Ken doll: slim and sporty 60s Ken doll
In this article
Sixties: slim and sportty Ken

It's Ken's 50th birthday this year! We take a look back at Ken through the ages and pick out his best looks.

60s Ken is as slim and slender as they come. He's sporty but doesn't have any bulging muscles to reflect this. The Ken doll from this era comes across as fragile, a bit like James Dean. If we're honest, he looks like a bit of a wuss!

Discover our favourite Ken looks from the last 50 years...
Love & Sex Editor
04/04/2011
Reader ranking:4/5 
Rank this page: 



Don't miss...
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
The most beautiful villages in EuropeThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         