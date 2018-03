In this article

















90s Ken doll: Nineties Ken doll dressed in hoodie

Grunge was about more than just music, maaaan. Ken got all Kurt Cobain on us in the nineties.



Sporting an ultra-bright smile, "just got out of bed" hair, a striped hoodie and bermuda shorts, he didn't quite hit the mark but with his 5 o'clock shadow at least he was a little more manly than Aerobics Ken.