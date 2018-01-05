In this article

















2011 Ken doll: the Ken doll for 2011

Although you almost can't believe it now, all the Ken's have dressed to the height of fashion and 2011 Ken is no different... he's just taking a more laid back approach.



This is today's Ken. Jean shorts, check skirt, flip flops... yep, he'd do!



And the good news is that Ken's "real" hair is back. According to a study, girls prefer rooted hair over moulded hair.



Personally, we're on the fence. That mouled Andy Scott Lee hairstyle has it's charms.





