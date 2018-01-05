>
Men's haircuts for summer 2010 - hairstyle trends for men

 
Slightly dishevelled haircut for men - mens hairstyles 2010
Dishevelled

> The slightly dishevelled look
Clean-cut on the sides and a bit more worked at the top, this is one of those slightly dishevelled styles that men (and the girls they date) love so much. Hair that's short (but not too short) is very easy to style thanks to the tapered sections of Hair on the top, which are therefore a lot lighter. The end result is a very natural, just-got-out-of-be, haven't-tried-too-hard look.

> Who's it for?
Men with fine features who want to show them off. This type of cut brings out the cheekbones and enhances small foreheads. Perfect for those who hate spending hours in front of the mirror!


© Franck Provost

05/05/2010
