Stylish business cut - mens hairstyles 2010
Stylish business cut - mens hairstyles 2010


> The stylish business cut
With a large section of hair on the side which covers up half of the face, this cut is ideal for men with prominent foreheads. It accentuates the eyes and gives an irresistible business-like air! Go short on the sides but keep quite a bit of hair on the top for added attitude.

> Who's it for?
Men whose hair is as straight as it gets and who want to add a touch of maturity by accentuating the depth of their eyes... hello sailor! Because styling is quick and simple, this cut is perfect for lazy lads.


05/05/2010
