The flirtatious cut - mens hairstyles 2010

> The flirtatious cut

Hair is swept back, the face is revealed, there's plenty of volume and small sections of Hair are tapered on the side: this cut gives an impression of movement and modernity. With a side parting and tiny waves on the top, simply fix it all in place with mousse or spray.



> Who's it for?

Those who are at the forefront of the latest trends and who like to pamper themselves. Step forward Mr Metrosexual...





