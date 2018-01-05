>
>
2010 hairstyle trends for men
  
Romantic haircut for men - mens hairstyles 2010
In this article

Romantic haircut for men - mens hairstyles 2010


> The romantic look
Mid-length, layered hair with slightly crazy strands that fight it out for their place, hmm there's something quite appealing about that! Let it fall into place by itself with just a pinch of gel or wax on the finger tips ruffled through for texture . Perfect for those with fine hair and ideal under a helmet.

>  Who's it for?
All those who hate all this talk of hair styling and who fall into the "I look amazing but I've made no effort" category.


© Fabio Salsa
Love & Sex Editor
05/05/2010
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 



Don't miss...
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         