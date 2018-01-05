In this article













Romantic haircut for men - mens hairstyles 2010

> The romantic look

Mid-length, layered hair with slightly crazy strands that fight it out for their place, hmm there's something quite appealing about that! Let it fall into place by itself with just a pinch of gel or wax on the finger tips ruffled through for texture . Perfect for those with fine hair and ideal under a helmet.



> Who's it for?

All those who hate all this talk of hair styling and who fall into the "I look amazing but I've made no effort" category.





© Fabio Salsa

