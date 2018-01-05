>
>
2010 hairstyle trends for men
  
Immaculate, slick haircut - mens hairstyles 2010
In this article

Immaculate, slick haircut - mens hairstyles 2010


> The immaculate look
Side parting, hair is cut short and there's not a single strand of hair out of place. This man is all about perfection! His thick and shiny hair stays in place thanks to a dollop of gel. Slick.

> Who's it for?
The fashion-conscious man who spends more time in the bathroom than you or any of your girlfriends. He likes clean, very slick hairstyles and pays attention to his physique and, of course, his hair which gets him ahead with women and work!


© Intermède
Love & Sex Editor
05/05/2010
Rank this page: 



Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         