In this article













Intellectual haircut for men - mens hairstyles 2010

> The intellectual look

A side section of hair sweeps over the forehead but is layered this time, it should give an air of warmth and sophistication - a little geeky but loveable. Easy to manage, the section of hair falls into place on its own. It's ideal for hiding large foreheads.



> Who's it for?

Easygoing guys who care about their appearance but don't make an obsession out of it either. With this cut emphasising the eyes, it works best on a man with soft eyes.





© Coiff&Co

