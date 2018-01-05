>
2010 hairstyle trends for men
  
Intellectual haircut for men - mens hairstyles 2010
Intellectual haircut for men - mens hairstyles 2010


> The intellectual look
A side section of hair sweeps over the forehead but is layered this time, it should give an air of warmth and sophistication - a little geeky but loveable. Easy to manage, the section of hair falls into place on its own. It's ideal for hiding large foreheads.

> Who's it for?
Easygoing guys who care about their appearance but don't make an obsession out of it either. With this cut emphasising the eyes, it works best on a man with soft eyes.


© Coiff&Co
Love & Sex Editor
05/05/2010
