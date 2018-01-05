>
2010 hairstyle trends for men
Surfer haircut for men - mens hairstyles 2010
> The surfer look
Mid-length, layered, Californian blonde hair which says "surfs up!" A large section of hair sweeps across the forehead (the hair needs to be thick for this to work). The roots are dark to accentuate the colour but this requires regular maintenance. Note that this style isn't so easy to pull off in urban environments...

> Who's it for?
Sporty types, nature-lovers or men who don't like to come across as too serious. This hairstyle sends out the message "I'm young and chilled out" so make sure it resonates with his personality.


