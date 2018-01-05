>
>

How to make shaving stylish

 
6 steps for suave and sophisticated shaving
In this article
6 steps for suave and sophisticated shaving

Shaving is a daily ritual for most men. The art of the gentleman's wet shave is having something of a renaissance and would-be gents everywhere are reinvesting in traditional shaving paraphernalia.

A real hot shave in the morning can set the tone ofr a successful and uplifting day. There's nothing that makes men feel more manly than getting a close, wet shave. Single blade is obviously the way to go for authenticity but even a Mach 3 user can up his style stakes when it comes to the morning shave.

To help us understand the grooming steps our men-folk must make daily here are the five steps to a perfect wet shave. Check out the suave and sophisticated shaving parafenalia your man needs to get the look...

Image:© Pixland
Love & Sex Editor
23/04/2010
Rank this page: 



Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouThe funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         