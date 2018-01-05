In this article















Step 1 - the shaving bowl

Every man should have a dedicated shaving bowl. Fill it up with nice warm water - the best time to shave is right after a hot shower as the steam and heat opens pores and prepares the facial hair. Shaving should never be done cold as this will not soften the hairs (even with the world's best shaving foam) and will cause razor bumps and irritation!



Edwin Jagger Chrome Plated Shaving Bowl - £13.00 - Cupid & Grace



Or try...



Kent Wooden Shaving Bowl and Soap - £14.68 - John Lewis

Pewter Shaving Bowl - £33.00 - Annabel Chaffer, Mayfair

Muhle-Pinsel Stainless Steel Shaving Bowl - £12.99 - The Shaving Shack



