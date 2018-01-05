In this article















Step 4 - apply shaving cream or soap

Shaving creams are infinitely more sophisticated than foams and they're definitely better than gels. Infact a "cooling-action" of a gel can close pores and make shaving more difficult.



Lather up a good shaving cream or soap with your brush and apply liberally to the face. The lather should be applied using small circular motions, brushing the hairs upwards at the end of the stroke readys them for shaving.



