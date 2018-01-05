>
>
How to make shaving stylish...
  
Step 4 - apply shaving cream or soap
In this article

Step 4 - apply shaving cream or soap


Shaving creams are infinitely more sophisticated than foams and they're definitely better than gels. Infact a "cooling-action" of a gel can close pores and make shaving more difficult.

Lather up a good shaving cream or soap with your brush and apply liberally to the face. The lather should be applied using small circular motions, brushing the hairs upwards at the end of the stroke readys them for shaving.

Edwin Jagger Premium Shaving Cream Sandlewood - £10.00 - Cupid & Grace

or try...

Kiehl's Lite Flite Shaving Cream - £14.50Mankind
Acqua Di Parma 125 gr Collezione Barbiere Shaving  - £36.00House of Fraser
For Men Maca Root Shave Cream - £8.00 – The Body Shop



Love & Sex Editor
23/04/2010
Rank this page: 



Don't miss...
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenOscars Red Carpet Pictures
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziTricks and tips for an active new year
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         