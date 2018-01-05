>
Step 2 - soften your shaving brush
Traditional shaving brushes are much more effective at preparing a beard or stubble for shaving. The quality and quantity of the badger hair used makes a difference and the better the brush, the better it will be at lifting the bristles up for a closer shave!

Soak your brush in the bowl of warm water before use, or run it under the hot tap to soften the bristles.

Acqua di Parma Collezione Barbiere Shaving Brush and Stand - £191 - John Lewis

Edwin Jagger Aluminium Travel Shaving Brush - £23.00 - Cupid & Grace
Kent Brushes Traditional Large Silver Tipped Badger Brush - £50.00 - Cupid & Grace
Hommage Monaco Groom Centre Zinc Alloy Shaving Brush and Stand - £249.95 - Mankind
