>
>
How to make shaving stylish...
  
Step 5 - shave with the grain
In this article

Step 5 - shave with the grain


The razor must be clean and sharp for optimum results. A really good razor with a super sharp blade is a must.

Shaving should be done with the grain of the beard. Usually stubble grows downwards so the razor should follow the line down. For a closer shave, the razor can be brought across the grain but should not be used against the grain! This will cause irritation, redness and razor bumps. Pressing too hard can also lead to bumps and nicks.

Sideburns, cheek, and neck should be tackled first. Leaving the product on your lip and chin while you shave the other areas allows it to really work on the softening the beard and conditioning the skin.

Dovo Ebony Open Razor with Engraving Plate - £150.00 - The Gentleman's Shop
Keep it sharp with... Cyril R Salter Combination Strop & Honing Stone - £47.50 - The Gentleman's Shop

Or try:

Merkur Futur Brushed Steel Razor - £43.00 - Mankind
Merkur Stainless Platinum Safety Razor Blades 10 Pack - £4.99 - Mankind

Edwin Jagger Mach 3 Razor with Imitation Ebony Handle - £64 - Cupid & Grace
Gillette Mach 3 Turbo Replacement Blades - £12.99 - Boots
Love & Sex Editor
23/04/2010
Rank this page: 



Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersMeaningful tattoos to memorialise miscarriage and infant loss
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         