In this article















Step 6 - rinse and soothe skin

Rinse face with fresh, cool water to cleanse and close pores. Pat the skin dry with a soft, clean towel if required.



Try to use an alcohol-free aftershave balm to calm and soothe skin. Alcohol-based aftershaves actually dry the skin out when a soothing, moisturing action is preferred.



Gentlemen’s Tonic Aftershave Cream for Normal Skin - £26 – Browns Fashion



Or try...



Marc Jacobs Men Aftershave gel, 150ml - £27.99 - Debenhams

Acqua di Parma Collezione Barbiere, Aftershave Lotion - £39 – John Lewis

Edwin Jagger After Shave Lotion Sandalwood, 100ml - £18.00 - Cupid & Grace



