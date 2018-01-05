>
Australian beauty products: Our pick of the best
  
Dr LeWinn's is a household beauty brand in Oz, everyone has something of his in their beauty cabinet.

But the stand out product from the range has to be their Renunail Nail Strengthener which really gives you talons that are hard as nails.

Made with calcium to fortify the nails applying this daily will help your nails to be longer and stronger in just four weeks. Trust us, this stuff works.

Try the other Nail goodies from the range with their Renunail 3 Step Gift Set - with their RenuNail Nail Strengthener, their Renunail Sensitive and their Renunail Nourishing Oil - a trio that's sure to get your nails and cuticles in ship shape.

Dr Lewinns Renunail 3 Step Programme
RRP: £23.40
Available from FeelUnique

