Australian beauty products: Our pick of the best
  
Australian beauty products: Our pick of the best
Australian beauty products: Our pick of the best


Sometimes the best things in life are simple. Like Lucas Paw Paw Ointment which is a handbag must for every girl Down Under.

This iconic red tube is filled with an ultra hydrating ointment simply made with fermented paw paw and pharmaceutical grade petroleum jelly - essentially it's the Vaseline of Australia.

Lucas Paw Paw Ointment can be used to smooth eyebrows, hydrate lips, soothe baby skin and even help with hair styling.

As the paw paw fruit is rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids and enzymes this stuff is bound to make your skin happy.

Lucas Paw Paw Ointment
RRP: £4.95
Available from Paw Paw Shop

