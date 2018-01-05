>
Australian beauty products: Our pick of the best
  
Australian beauty products: Our pick of the best
Australian beauty products: Our pick of the best


Calendula is well known for its skin soothing properties and Australian brand Jurlique has harnessed calendula's skin loving magic into their multi-purpose Calendula Cream. 

This clever exilir hydrates sun parched, wind burnt, dehydrated skin in moments and works wonders healing skin post sunshine overload. 

Made with witch hazel and calendula it's suitable for sensitive skin types and the formula is non greasy too - just the way we like it!  

Jurlique Calendula Cream
RRP: £46.00
Available from Selfridges

