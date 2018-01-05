>
Australian beauty products: Our pick of the best
  
Australian beauty products: Our pick of the best
Australian beauty products: Our pick of the best


Becca is the make-up brand of our dreams. Amazing packaging, quality products and enough colour skews for every skin tone.

This Aussie range of cosmetics aims to enhance natural beauty using top knotch formulations that you can depend on.

Becca was set up by an ex-model turned make-up artist and the range has gained cult status over the years - in particular their Compact Concealer.

Their concealer contains two high pigment formulations - one for extra cover and the other for medium cover. They can be used to hide all manner of imperfections from scars and blemishes to birthmarks, scars and those pesky dark circles.

The best thing about this creamy formula is that it still feels light on the skin and gives a natural looking finish - something that we can definitely get on board with.

Becca Compact Concealer 
RRP: £22.50
Available from Salon Skincare

