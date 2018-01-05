>
Australian beauty products: Our pick of the best
  
Australian beauty products: Our pick of the best
Australian beauty products: Our pick of the best


Flat hair making you sad? We know the feeling. That's why we are devotees to Aussie Aussome Volume Shampoo which perks up fine, limp hair with it's concoction of Australian Hops.

We think it's admirable that the folk at Aussie are happy to give up Australian Hops in favour of Aussie Shampoo rather than Aussie beer.

The proteins in hops are supposed to be excellent at coating hair and helping to build it up, allowing locks to look revived.

Plus all things Aussie smell frankly, amazing, which is reason enough to stock up!

