In this article





















Beauty bargains: Essie nail polish

Beauty bargains: Essie nail polish



Join the trendy

Join the trendy nail brigade with this gorgeous shade of Essie nail polish. The muted beige is perfect for revamping the French manicure and embracing the neutral nail trend. Essie Nail Polish in Brooch The Subject RRP: £9.95 Sale price: £4.95 Available from Harrods