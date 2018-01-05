Beauty bargains: Philosophy bubble bath

In this article





















Pining for your fave holiday season already? Fear not, now you can smell like Christmas! We love Philopsophy’s gingerbread bubble bath; the rich ginger spice aroma feels mega luxurious and its super gentle on skin too.

Philosophy The Gingerbread Man 3 in 1 shower gel RRP: £14.00 Sale price: £7.00 Available from Harrods

