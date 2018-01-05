>
Beauty bargains: Best of the January sales
  
Beauty bargains: La Prairie cream
Beauty bargains: La Prairie cream


Beauty bargains: La Prairie cream

This super rich, concentrated cream is the epitome of luxury skincare. It promises to hydrate and firm skin and has earned cult status in doing so. So if only the best shall do, look no further!
La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream
RRP: £474.00
Sale price: £395.00
Available from Harrods
Abby Driver
07/01/2013
Latest… 05/01/2018
