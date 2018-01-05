In this article





















Beauty bargains: Tweezerman tweezers

If you give half a hoot about your eyebrows then you need a pair of Tweezerman tweezers in your life. These bad boys are the holy grail of tweezers offering absolute precision every time. Plus they come with a lifetime guarantee, what’s not to love?

Tweezerman slant tweezers RRP: £20.00 Sale price: £15.80 Available from Beauty Bay

