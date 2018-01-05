>
Beauty bargains: Best of the January sales
  
Beauty bargains: Tweezerman tweezers
Beauty bargains: Tweezerman tweezers


Beauty bargains: Tweezerman tweezers

If you give half a hoot about your eyebrows then you need a pair of Tweezerman tweezers in your life. These bad boys are the holy grail of tweezers offering absolute precision every time. Plus they come with a lifetime guarantee, what’s not to love?
 
Tweezerman slant tweezers
RRP: £20.00
Sale price: £15.80
Available from Beauty Bay
 
Abby Driver
07/01/2013
