Beauty bargains: Best of the January sales
  
Beauty bargains: Giorgio Armani eye shadow


Beauty bargains: Giorgio Armani eye shadow


Beauty bargains: Giorgio Armani eye shadow

Step into spring with this gorgeous eye shadow quad form Giorgio Armani. Lilac, mint green, muted mustard and trendy taupe work together wonderfully and will give your eyes an instant spring-ready look!
Giorgio Armani quad eye shadow 
RRP: £49.50
Sale price: £29.70
Available from Harrods
Abby Driver
07/01/2013
