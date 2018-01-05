Beauty bargains: Burberry perfume

|
Beauty bargains: Best of the January sales
Say goodbye winter, hello summer with this fruity little number from Burberry. With notes of Californian orange, blackcurrant, dewberry and a hint of rose oil and vanilla this is one perfume to drag you outta that winter funk.
Burberry Tough for Women Fragrance
RRP: £64.00
Sale price: £32.00
Available from Harrods
