>
>
Beauty bargains: Best of the January sales
  
Beauty bargains: Burberry perfume
In this article

Beauty bargains: Burberry perfume


Beauty bargains: Burberry perfume

Say goodbye winter, hello summer with this fruity little number from Burberry. With notes of Californian orange, blackcurrant, dewberry and a hint of rose oil and vanilla this is one perfume to drag you outta that winter funk.
Burberry Tough for Women Fragrance
RRP: £64.00
Sale price: £32.00
Available from Harrods 
Abby Driver
07/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Play Our 2048 Game! Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         