>
>
Beauty bargains: Best of the January sales
  
Beauty bargains: Philip B shampoo
In this article

Beauty bargains: Philip B shampoo


Beauty bargains: Philip B shampoo

It’s got awards coming out of its ears and Vogue's stamp of approval, so you know this Philip B shampoo means business. With its potent blend of Amino Acids it strengthens hair on a cellular level and sinks moisture into every strand. Plus, it smells divine!
Philip B Russian Amber Imperial Shampoo
RRP: £100.00
Sale price: £90.00
Available from Beauty Bay
Abby Driver
07/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         