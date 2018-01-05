|
Beauty bargains: Best of the January sales
Beauty bargains: OPI nail polish
Green is big news in the world of nails this year, so stay one step ahead and snap up this gorgeous shade of OPI before everyone else does! The dusty mint green hue is our fave shade of green yet.
OPI Thanks a Windmillion Nail Polish
RRP: £11.00
Sale price: £9.90
Available from Beauty Bay
