Beauty bargains: Best of the January sales
Beauty bargains: Aromatherapy Associates body oil
Treat your body right with this super luxe body oil. Enriched with natural plant extracts and essential oils this oil will condition and revitalise the skin, perfect for post festive season we think!
Aromatherapy Associates Revive Massage & Body Oil
RRP: £38.00
Sale price: £30.02
Available form Beauty Bay
Abby Driver
07/01/2013
