|
Beauty bargains: Best of the January sales
|
|
In this article
Beauty bargains: Cath Kidston lipbalm set
Beauty bargains: Cath Kidston lipbalm set
These are just way to adorable to pass up! Each set contains three lip balms from the wild flowers collection, so your pout will smell like rose, honeysuckle or bluebells depending on your mood.
Cath Kidston Lipbalm Set
RRP: £10.00
Sale price: £5.50
Available from ASOS
|
|
Abby Driver
07/01/2013
|
Article Plan Beauty bargains: Best of the January sales ▼
|